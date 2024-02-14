TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 706,600 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,120,000 after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after purchasing an additional 593,828 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,668,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,691,000 after purchasing an additional 634,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 1,922,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,161. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

