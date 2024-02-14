Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading Down 0.3%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 1,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.