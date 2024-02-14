Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Shares Up 4.5%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 148,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 40,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

