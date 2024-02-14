TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Daniel F. Weir Sells 10,500 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TFSL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TFS Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

