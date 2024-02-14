The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,650,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 27,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after buying an additional 157,795 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 574,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 117,219 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,423,000 after purchasing an additional 314,943 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.1 %

BNS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. 3,237,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

