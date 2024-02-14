The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Down 2.7%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68). Approximately 1,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.70).
The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.51.
The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile
The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.
