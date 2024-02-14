The Chemours Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemours to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,484. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

