The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Major Shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc Purchases 1,566,475 Shares

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,566,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at $73,687,139.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,849,397 shares of Children’s Place stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $20,380,354.94.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

