The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE GAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 652,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $6.00.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
