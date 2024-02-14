The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 652,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $6.00.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 441,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

