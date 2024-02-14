The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $12.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.71. 391,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,987. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

