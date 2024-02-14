The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

The Shyft Group has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 16,118.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 59.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

