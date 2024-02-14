The Timken Company (TKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 6th

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Timken has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Timken has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 29,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

