The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 4.0% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after buying an additional 207,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,885. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $594,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.