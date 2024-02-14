The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Up 24.3% in January

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity
In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies
Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:TRV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.98. 474,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $218.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.
Travelers Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.