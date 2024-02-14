The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Up 24.3% in January

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.98. 474,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $218.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

