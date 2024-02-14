THG (LON:THG) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.69 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.84). Approximately 3,951,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,561,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.06 ($0.80).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on THG from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 91 ($1.15).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.72. The company has a market capitalization of £881.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

