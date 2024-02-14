Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong Sells 600 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80.
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$212.56. 255,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$159.25 and a 1 year high of C$214.29.
Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 37.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on TRI
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.