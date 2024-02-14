TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Stock Price Up 37.4%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 37.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

TOD’S Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

TOD’S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.