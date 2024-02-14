Toncoin Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $33.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00004269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015217 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,739.27 or 0.99972530 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00173166 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,692,772 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,664,325.97563 with 3,466,709,628.3589263 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.16699439 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $41,804,201.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.