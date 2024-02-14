TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 765,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,884. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -397.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,069 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

