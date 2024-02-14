TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPG. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

TPG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. 647,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TPG by 492.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 38.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 9.7% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

