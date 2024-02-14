Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.84. Travelzoo shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 136,076 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th.

Travelzoo Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $567,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,888,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,409,241.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 415,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

