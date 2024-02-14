Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.93. 1,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

