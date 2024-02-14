Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Elaine Sanders Sells 68,899 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 68,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $32,382.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,792,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elaine Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $42,000.00.

TMQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 338,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,939. The company has a market cap of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.30. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 434,352 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,927,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

