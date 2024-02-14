Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.0 million-$935.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.1 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $328,823. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trimble by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Trimble by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 38,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Trimble by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.