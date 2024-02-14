Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 195.08%. The business had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS.

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.63. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

