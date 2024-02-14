Tritax Eurobox (LON:BOXE) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 182,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 127,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Tritax Eurobox Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79.

Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Tritax Eurobox’s payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

Tritax Eurobox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

