Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Tritium DCFC has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

See Also

