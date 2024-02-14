Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:TFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,901. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
