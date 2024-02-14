Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,901. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.