Tweedy Browne Co LLC Decreases Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,466 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises 6.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $124,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $102.94.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.