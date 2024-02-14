Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $18.23 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,271. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.