Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 36.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after buying an additional 87,215 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 1,006.3% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 46,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.95. 1,601,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baidu

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.