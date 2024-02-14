Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,849,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,574,277. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

