Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 44,818 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,818 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,484. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

