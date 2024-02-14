Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS.

Twilio Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of TWLO traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 8,393,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,161. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

