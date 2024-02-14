TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TXO Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TXO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TXO Partners has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

