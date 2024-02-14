Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.900-9.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.90 to $9.10 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.13. 228,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.64. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $447.79.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.