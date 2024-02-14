Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 1,501 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,029,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $173,428.83.
Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,214. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $829.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.96.
TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.
