Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 1,501 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,029,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $173,428.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,214. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $829.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

