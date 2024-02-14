UBS Group Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $46.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

BBWI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. 873,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,094. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $46.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

