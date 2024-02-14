UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) to Issue GBX 0.85 Dividend

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.83) on Wednesday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 47.15 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 68.70 ($0.87). The company has a market cap of £858 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

