Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

UNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,120. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.54. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

