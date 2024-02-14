UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross Sells 2,282 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

UNF traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $202.87.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

