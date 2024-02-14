Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $778.0 million. Upwork also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,370,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,321. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,133 shares of company stock worth $1,059,051. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Upwork by 86.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 752,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Upwork by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,358 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

