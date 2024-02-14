Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.0 million-$188.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.6 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.810 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,321. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,051 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 178,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

