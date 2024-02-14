Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 123.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.7 %
Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 1,582,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $18.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
