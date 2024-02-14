Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $115,500.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $115,750.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $66,674.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $66,970.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,378.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

Vacasa Price Performance

VCSA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 63,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $210.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 48.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

See Also

