VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 27.72% of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

