Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $227.72

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.72 and last traded at $227.65, with a volume of 158575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.61.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

