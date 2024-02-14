Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,691. The company has a market capitalization of $349.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $250.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

