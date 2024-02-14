Vår Energi AS Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:VARRY)

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Vår Energi AS stock remained flat at $5.99 on Wednesday. Vår Energi AS has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS, an independent upstream oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company operates four fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Goliat, Marulk, Balder, and Ringhorne and Ringhorne East fields located in the Barents, the Norwegian, and the North Sea.

