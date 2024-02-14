Vår Energi AS Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:VARRY)

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.
Vår Energi AS Price Performance
Shares of Vår Energi AS stock remained flat at $5.99 on Wednesday. Vår Energi AS has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.
