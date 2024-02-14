Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.68 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

Shares of VECO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. 728,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

